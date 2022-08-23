Yemen: Humanitarian Response Snapshot (January - June 2022)

OVERVIEW

Yemen remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises with an estimated 23.4 million people in need of some form of humanitarian assistance or protection in 2022. The humanitarian crisis, primarily driven by continued conflict and an economic collapse, has been exacerbated by critical funding gaps, global inflation and access challenges. The knock-on effects of the Ukraine war, which have worsened global food shortages, have impacted many households in Yemen as prices of food become unaffordable for vulnerable families. By the end of June, the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), seeking $4.27 billion to assist 17.9 million people, was only 26 per cent funded, forcing aid organizations to reduce or close critical assistance programmes.

However, aid agencies continued to provide life-saving assistance. In the first six months of 2022,170 humanitarian organizations continued to deliver aid to an average of 11.61 million people per month. While the number of people reached with assistance per sector/cluster remained low, partners continued to provide support to millions of people – an average of 9.3 million people were reached each month with food assistance, over 3.9 million people were provided with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, over 574,620 people assisted with healthcare, and nearly 498,490 people received nutritional support.