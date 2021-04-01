Yemen: Humanitarian Response Snapshot (December 2020)

OVERVIEW

Yemen continues to be the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with over 24 million people – 80 per cent of the population – in need of some form of humanitarian assistance or protection. In 2020, the situation, which is primarily driven by conflict and an economic blockade, has been exacerbated by COVID-19, heavy rains and flooding, escalating hostilities and currency collapse. In parallel, the 2020 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) remains hugely underfunded – as of 6 January 2021 only US$1.86 billion of the $3.23 billion needed had been received, while a fuel crisis has increased needs and restricted response activities, and ongoing access issues have hindered the aid operation. An alarming increase in levels of food insecurity and acute malnutrition are forecasted by the year’s end.

In the year to December 2020, 208 humanitarian organizations continued to deliver aid to an average of 9.98 million people a month. While the number of people reached with assistance decreased across many cluster areas, partners continued to provide support to millions of people – an average of 9.6 million were reached each month with food assistance, over 5.1 million were reached with WASH services, 632,394 were supported by Health Cluster partners and 535,381 received nutrition treatment. Nevertheless, in October most clusters were reaching only a small fraction of the number of people targeted for assistance each month.