Yemen: Humanitarian Response Snapshot (April 2021)

OVERVIEW

Yemen continues to be the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with over 20.7 million people – 67 per cent of the population – in need of some form of humanitarian assistance or protection. In 2021, the situation, which is primarily driven by conflict and an economic blockade, has been exacerbated by COVID-19, heavy rains and flooding, escalating hostilities and currency collapse. In parallel, the 2021 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) remains hugely underfunded – as of 6 June 2021 only US$1.65 billion of the $3.85 billion needed had been received. In the mean time, fuel crisis has increased needs and restricted response activities, and ongoing access issues have hindered the aid operation. An alarming increase in levels of food insecurity and acute malnutrition is forecasted by the year’s end. In the first four months of 2021, 160 humanitarian organizations continued to deliver aid to an average of 9.8 million people a month.

While the number of people reached with assistance decreased across many cluster areas, partners continued to provide support to millions of people – an average of 9.3 million were reached each month with food assistance, over 2.7 million were reached with WASH services, 539,593were supported by Health Cluster partners and 432,392 received nutrition treatment.