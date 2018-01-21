Yemen: Humanitarian Response Plan Snapshot January-December 2018 [EN/AR]

Humanitarian partners aim to reach 13.1 million people in Yemen with lifesaving or protection assistance in 2018. Clusters prioritized populations and geographical areas in acute need where access and operational capacity permits and have included targets in areas where the populations in moderate need are at risk of slipping into acute need. Partners will be working with and through public institutions providing essential basic services to prevent their collapse. For the rst time, planning has been undertaken at district level to ensure the response targets those most in need. 153 partners are contributing to the coordinated response as of December 2017 under this YHRP, requiring US$ 2,96 Billion to reach the targets as displayed below.