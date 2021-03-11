Yemen

Yemen | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

to assist 6.3 million people

FAO requires USD 90 million

period January–December 2021

Yemen is suffering the worst humanitarian crisis worldwide as a consequence of six years of violent conflict and an economic collapse. Urgent action is needed to protect, rebuild and restore agricultural productivity and create livelihood opportunities to reduce the alarming levels of food insecurity and nutrition while also stimulating economic recovery.

