Yemen: Humanitarian Response Plan - 2018 In Review

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, driven by conflict, economic collapse and the continuous breakdown of public institutions and services. Seventy-five percent of the entire population, 22.2 million people have required some form of humanitarian assistance in the past twelve months. During 2018, the humanitarian operation in Yemen has undergone a step-change, becoming one of the largest, most impactful operations managed by the UN anywhere in the world. Working under increasingly difficult conditions, 254 international and national partners have delivered food assistance, health care, nutrition support, protection, shelter, education, water and sanitation and livelihood support, reaching nearly 8 million people each month. Millions of lives have been saved and hundreds of thousands of Yemeni families have been helped to survive one of the most difficult periods in their country’s history.

Of the many milestones achieved during 2018, four stand out in terms of impact, scale and efficiency.

=> As a direct result of the massive, synchronized and very rapid scale-up of all forms of humanitarian aid achieved during 2018, 45 of the 107 districts facing extreme food insecurity at the beginning of last year are no longer pre-famine.

=> Food security partners have successfully managed one of the largest, fastest and most difficult scale-ups of assistance anywhere in the world increasing the number of people reached each month with food assistance from 3 million to an astonishing 10 million.

=> Working through public institutions, nutrition partners have helped to identify and cure a higher percentage of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition than in any comparable operation globally.

=> Working in close partnership with local institutions, health partners have stemmed the largest cholera outbreak in modern history, reducing the number of new cases from one million the year before to 311,000.