Yemen Humanitarian Needs Overview (Updated in May 2021)

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and its largest aid operation. The country is falling off a cliff and on course to face a large-scale famine and dire levels of humanitarian needs in 2021 if funding for humanitarian operations does not significantly increase. Only 34.1 per cent of the required $3.85 billion has been provided by the end of April. Without additional predictable and flexible funding, further reductions, or closures of critical programmes across all sectors will be unavoidable. Continued conflict, a collapsing economy, and surging public health risks affect the whole country, with more than 20 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2021.