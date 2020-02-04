Yemen Humanitarian Issue 1/19 December 2019 - 31 January 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Fighting in Sana’a, Marib and Al Jawf governorates displaces 3,825 families in January

Emergency Relief Coordinator condemns December attacks on NGOs in Al Dhale’e that led to the temporary suspension of humanitarian activities

Civilian casualties fall in the year since the Stockholm Agreement

Humanitarians respond to changing patterns of displacement

Clusters develop a coordinated response to increasing number of eviction threats

Following a 10-month lull in hostilities, fighting broke out in mid-January on several frontlines, including Nihm District in Sana’a Governorate, Sirwah District in Marib Governorate, and Al Maton in Al Jawf. The surge in hostilities came after a series of attacks on military sites that caused over 200 casualties of military personnel. Initial reports indicate that as of 3 February, 3,825 families had been displaced across Sana′a, Marib and Al Jawf governorates. Those displaced are in critical need of shelter and non-food items, health assistance, and WASH and protection services, and some are reported to be living in the open. Partners are responding, though access is restricted because of ongoing clashes in some areas. The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), providing a standard relief package that includes food, hygiene materials and other essential items, has been activated and RRM kits have been provided to more than 1,549 new IDPs since 22 January. Humanitarian partners are mobilizing resources across all three governorates and, in collaboration with the Executive Unit, have set up and Emergency Coordination Committee to coordinate the response in Marib. In Sana’a and Al Jawf coordination is led by coordination teams in the hubs, supported by the Operations Centre at the national level. For further details about the situation and the response, see OCHA’s Situation Report on displacement in Marib, Sana’a and Al Jawf governorates.