Yemen - Humanitarian Imports Overview, May 2018

WFP food imports in mt

The chart represents WFP food imports for its programmes in Yemen, and it includes food commodities imported through commercial vessels as well as chartered vessels for humanitarian cargo.

Sea cargo transport in m3

facilitated by the Logistics Cluster The Logistics Cluster facilitates the cargo transport via sea on board the WFP-chartered vessels VOS Apollo and VOS Theia.

VOS Apollo operates a weekly rotation between Djibouti and Aden, whereas VOS Theia travels on average three times a month between Djibouti and Hodeidah. Both vessels can carry both cargo and passengers, and can be used as staff evacuation means.

In May, VOS Apollo transported 17 mt/66 m3 of cargo from Djibouti to Aden on behalf of WFP, IMC and WHO; VOS Theia transported 134 mt/664 m3 of relief items from Djibouti to Hodeidah on behalf of UNICEF, WHO and WFP.

Air deliveries in m3 facilitated by the Logistics Cluster

The Logistics Cluster facilitates combined chartered airlifts from Djibouti to Sana’a, on a frequency contingent on needs and funding.

In May, the Logistics Cluster coordinated two cargo airlifts:

• One on 7 May, carrying 11 mt/90 m3 on behalf of WHO

• One through two rotations carried out on 23 and 24 May, transporting 28.5 mt/174 m3 on behalf of WHO, MSF, Partnership for Supply CHain Management, IOM and Medecins du Monde.

In addition, in response to the Cyclone Makunu that hit the Socotra Governorate in Yemen from 23 to 25 May 2018, the WFP-led Logistics Cluster coordinated airlifts of humanitarian cargo from Aden to Socotra with the aircraft normally prepositioned in Djibouti to carry out airlifts to Sana’a. Overall, four rotations were carried out over five days, delivering some 52 mt/241 m3 of relief items on behalf of five organisations.

• The first rotation was carried out on 31 May, transporting 15 mt of HEBs on behalf of WFP;

• The second rotation took place on 02 June, carrying almost 14 mt of Shelter and Protection equipment on behalf of UNHCR and UNFPA respectively;

• The third rotation on 03 June carried some 13 mt of Shelter and WASH equipment on behalf of IOM and UNICEF respectively;

• The fourth and last rotation (04 June) transported 10 mt of WASH and food cargo on behalf of UNICEF and WFP.