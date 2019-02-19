Yemen - Humanitarian Imports Overview, January 2019

WFP food imports in mt

The chart represents WFP food imports for its programmes in Yemen, and it includes food commodities imported through commercial vessels as well as chartered vessels for humanitarian cargo.

Source: WFP

WFP Fuel Imports

The chart represents the diesel imports for the revolving fuel stock project implemented by WFP Bilateral Service Provision (BSP) in Yemen. The project aims to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel to critical health facilities and local water corporations on behalf of WHO and UNICEF, thus ensuring the continuation of critical services for the population of Yemen.

No fuel imports were received in January 2019.

Source: WFP BSP