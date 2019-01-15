Yemen - Humanitarian Imports Overview, December 2018

WFP food imports in mt

The chart represents WFP food imports for its programmes in Yemen, and it includes food commodities imported through commercial vessels as well as chartered vessels for humanitarian cargo.

In addition to the food commodities that entered through Yemeni ports, an additional 4,775 mt of food entered Yemen through the land entry point of Shehen, on the border with Oman.

Source: WFP

WFP Fuel Imports

The chart represents the diesel imports for the revolving fuel stock project implemented by WFP Bilateral Service Provision (BSP) in Yemen. The project aims to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel to critical health facilities and local water corporations on behalf of WHO and UNICEF, thus ensuring the continuation of critical services for the population of Yemen.

Source: WFP BSP