Yemen - Humanitarian Imports Overview, August 2018

WFP food imports in mt

The chart represents WFP food imports for its programmes in Yemen, and includes food commodities imported through commercial vessels as well as chartered vessels for humanitarian cargo.

Sea cargo transport in m3

facilitated by the Logistics Cluster The Logistics Cluster facilitates the transport of passengers and special cargo via sea on-board the WFP-chartered vessels VOS Apollo and VOS Theia. VOS Apollo operates a weekly rotation between Djibouti and Aden, whereas VOS Theia travels on average three times a month between Djibouti and Hodeidah. Both vessels can be used as staff evacuation means.

Due to administrative issues, VOS Apollo voyage 117 and VOS Theia voyage 13 were cancelled. All sea operations (cargo and passengers) were suspended until further notice. After discussions between Djiboutian authorities, WFP and the Logistics Cluster managed to resume operations: VOS Apollo left to Aden on 12 August, while VOS Theia returned to Djibouti on 22 August after having supported Aden operations. Urgent cargo that was meant to be transported by sea on the VOS Apollo and on VOS Theia was airlifted to Aden and Sana’a respectively. The remaining pending cargo to Hodeidah was transported by dhow, which arrived in Hodeidah on 21 August with 28.2 mt / 131.3 m3 on behalf of FAO. Overall, in August, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 28 mt/ 131 m3 to Hodeidah on behalf of FAO, and of 8 mt / 43 m3 to Aden on behalf of MSF.

Going forward, both vessels will mainly be used for the transport of passengers and special cargo such as armoured vehicles, ambulances, dangerous goods and cargo needing cold chain and/or temperature control, they will also be used for evacuation purposes. Transport of remaining cargo to Hodeidah and Aden may be organised by dhow.

Air deliveries in m3 facilitated by the Logistics Cluster

The Logistics Cluster facilitates combined chartered airlifts from Djibouti to Sana’a, on a frequency contingent upon needs and funding.

In August, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 181 mt / 932 m3 of relief items on behalf of ACF, IMC, MdM, MSF, UNICEF and WHO. Of these, 34 mt / 139 m3 were transported to Aden on behalf of MSF and WHO at the beginning of August to clear the backlogged cargo of the cancelled VOS Apollo voyage.

Average delays in entering ports in August 2018

The operational status of ports as shown on the map is based on information provided by Wilhelmsen Ship Services AS.