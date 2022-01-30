Yemen Humanitarian Fund: YHF 2021 Reserve Allocations 2, 3 and 4

In November and December 2021, respectively, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen allocated US$8.7 million through the second, third and fourth Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) Reserve Allocations to meet the rising needs of people affected by crisis and support critical common humanitarian services. Funding was approved within days, demonstrating the added value of the Fund, ensuring timely and flexible funding as needs arise.

The YHF Second Reserve Allocation (RA2) was launched on 3 November in response to conflict-induced displacement in the country, especially in Ma’rib and neighboring Governorates. A total of $3 million was allocated to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to assist 147,000 people with lifesaving Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) assistance. By the time the allocation was launched, RRM was less than 20 per cent funded.

On 15 December, a third Reserve Allocation (RA3) was launched, allocating $2.1 million to WFP to support UNHAS operations in Aden, Hadramaut, Marib and Sana'a Governorates for three months in view of significant pipeline breaks. This funding will support the provision of UNHAS air services to humanitarian organizations in Yemen; transportation of light cargo on behalf of the humanitarian community; and provide efficient medical and security evacuations out of Yemen.

Just before the end of the year, on 28 December, the HC launched the fourth Reserve Allocation (RA4) amounting to $3.5 million. A total of $2 million will support partners’ life-saving Education, Health, Protection, including GBV and Child Protection, and WASH assistance to the most vulnerable people affected by conflict in Al Bayda City, Radman, As Sawma'ah and Rada districts of Al Baydah Governorate and Al Abdia District of Marib Governorate. Another $1 million will support affected communities’ movements and access to services through mine action clearance in Al Hodeidah Governorate.