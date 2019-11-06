06 Nov 2019

Yemen Humanitarian Fund - Third Quarterly Dashboard (Jan-Sep 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 04 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (652.72 KB)

In 2019, 24 donors have contributed a total of $162 million (m) to the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF). Between January and September, the YHF allocated $130m to 43 humanitarian organizations implementing 80 life-saving projects across all sectors of need through one Standard Allocation and three Reserve Allocations. Over 6m people (cumulatively) are supported through humanitarian assistance funded by the YHF in 2019 so far. The largest-ever second Standard Allocation will be launched in November.

