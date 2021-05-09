Yemen Humanitarian Fund - Response in four hard-to-reach districts in Ta’iz Governorate, April 2021

General overview

The First Standard Allocation for the Yemen Humanitarian Fund was launched at the end of 2020 with the objective to provide immediate funding to assist people in acute humanitarian needs with a view to mitigate the risks of famine and negative consequences of COVID-19 in Yemen. A total of $75.3 million was allocated to 34 partners implementing 58 projects across 10 clusters, including 20 multi-cluster projects, targeting 3,266,358 beneficiaries in 137 districts across 20 governorates. One of the main priorities of the allocation was to cover high priority gaps for people in acute needs in Al-Makha, As Silw, Hayfan and Maqbanah districts of Ta’iz considered as some of the hardest hard to reach areas in Yemen. It is of note that the proposed interventions are planned and may be changed during project implementation if required.

Overview

Since 2015, the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) has allocated more than US$120 million to 57 projects implemented in Ta’iz Governorate, representing 15 per cent of the total allocations. During the 2020 YHF first standard allocation, $13.7 million was allocated to 20 projects in four hard-to-reach districts of Ta’iz Governorate, namely Al Makha, As Silw, Hayfan and Maqbanah, benefitting almost 600,000 people (cumulatively). This dashboard presents an overview of activities expected to be implemented and aims at strengthening coordination and planning among humanitarian actors.