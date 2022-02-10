Yemen Humanitarian Fund - Overview of YHF funded projects, January 2022

The map provides an overview of all projects funded by the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) currently under implementation1 per governorate and district in Yemen. It covers projects funded by the YHF standard and reserve allocations since 2019 and is updated on a regular basis. Currently, 146 YHF projects2 are being implemented by 53 partners in 154 districts across all 22 governorates in Yemen. As of 31 January 2022, Tai’z Governorate had the highest proportion of YHF-funded projects with 56 project activities currently being implemented in 20 districts by 28 partners. In Al Hodeidah, 23 partners are implementing 41 project activities across 17 districts while 18 partners are currently implementing 30 project activities across 12 districts in Marib. In all three governorates, projects are implemented within the 11 activated clusters in Yemen. Socotra, Al Jawf and Raymah are the three governorates with the fewest number of projects under implementation.