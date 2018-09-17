Yemen Humanitarian Fund: A lifeline in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis
The Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) continues to provide a lifeline to millions of Yemenis trapped in the worst humanitarian crisis. “The human cost and the humanitarian impact of this conflict is unjustifiable,” said UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Lise Grande, in a recent statement, stressing that three-quarters of the population remain in dire need of assistance.
Read more on OCHA.
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.