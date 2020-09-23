Yemen Humanitarian Fund January-June 2020 Monitoring Report

Executive Summary

This report outlines details of the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) monitoring activities from January to June 2020, analyses monitoring results and provides a summary of key recommendations shared with partners. The report builds on two earlier YHF monitoring reports covering January 2018 to June 2019 and July to December 2019.

Despite access challenges, COVID-19-related travel restrictions and other constraints, the YHF conducted 62 monitoring visits, meeting all its monitoring requirements for this period. However, the YHF changed the modality of many monitoring missions from the OCHA Humanitarian Financing Unit (HFU) staff visits to monitoring by Third Party Monitoring (TPM) providers.

The results of the monitoring conducted between January and June 2020 indicated that while 61 per cent of projects monitored demonstrated good performance, 34 per cent underperformed but this was justified by the operational context, and 5 per cent underperformed and this was not justified by the context. The YHF took necessary follow-up actions on the monitoring results to ensure the most efficient and effective project delivery possible.

The YHF reached 8,158 people through remote call Beneficiary Verification Surveys (BVS). The surveys were conducted by trained data collectors according to structured questionnaires. The respondents were randomly selected from distribution lists and constituted a representative sample of project beneficiaries. Out of the 8,158 beneficiaries interviewed, 97 per cent expressed satisfaction with the services they received.

As part of its commitment to increase Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP), the YHF launched a Beneficiary Feedback and Complaints Mechanism (BFCM) in February 2020. The mechanism allows beneficiaries to directly call or send a text message to a dedicated toll-free phone number and provide complaints or feedback regarding YHF-funded projects. Between February and June 2020, feedback was received from 674 beneficiaries on 28 YHF-funded projects. The Fund shared the feedback received with Implementing Partners (IPs) and tracked the actions taken by partners until complaints were resolved. Most complaints received related to minor dissatisfaction with the assistance provided.

Some of the key challenges for YHF monitoring in 2020 included travel restrictions; continued bureaucratic impediments, such as the need for prolonged negotiations with national and sub-national authorities to secure travel permits for TPM contractors; inadequate technical skills demonstrated by some TPM monitors; some poor quality TPM reports; and some YHF partners being slow to provide support for monitoring visits.