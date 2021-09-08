The Yemen Humanitarian Fund helps to sustain women’s protection services with support to UNFPA [EN/AR]

Sana’a, 08 September 2021 – UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund welcomed the generous contribution of US$1.3 million from the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) to assist the most vulnerable women and girls with life-saving protection services.

The funding will help UNFPA to continue its support to seven women and girls’ safe spaces and one safe shelter in the governorates of Al Dhale'e, Marib and Shabwah, where protection needs of women are most severe. This support will enable more than 40,000 women and girls to access a range of protection services over a period of eight months. These services include psychosocial support, medical care, legal aid, livelihood assistance and shelter support.

“With an estimated 6.1 million Yemeni women in need of protection services, it is urgent that essential services for women and girls are not only sustained but also scaled-up,” stated Nestor Owomuhangi, UNFPA Representative to Yemen. “We are grateful for this timely contribution, when women’s protection programmes in Yemen remain severely underfunded.”

UNFPA leads the coordination and provision of women’s protection services across the country. UNFPA’s support to the humanitarian situation in Yemen also responds to the reproductive health needs of women and girls.

UNFPA, is appealing for US$100 million in 2021 for reproductive health and protection services for women and girls affected by the on-going crisis. Only US$41.2 million has so far been mobilised.

