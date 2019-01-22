22 Jan 2019

Yemen Humanitarian Fund - Fourth Quarter Dashboard (January - December 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Jan 2019
Download PDF (2.75 MB)

In 2018, 26 donors have contributed a total of $208 million to the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), making it the largest country-based pooled fund (CBPF) in the world for a third consecutive year. Between January and December, the YHF allocated $188m to 53 humanitarian organizations implementing 112 life-saving projects across all sectors of need. Humanitarian supplies available to a wide range of partners were prepositioned in key areas, allowing a fast response to crises. People displaced by the conflict in Al Hudaydah received support through two dedicated allocations. Almost 9m people (cumulatively) are supported through humanitarian assistance funded by the YHF in 2018.

