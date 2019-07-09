09 Jul 2019

Yemen Humanitarian Fund - Bi-annual Dashboard (Jan-Jun 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 03 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.13 MB)

As of 1 July 2019, 17 donors have contributed a total of $110 million to the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF). Between January and June, the YHF allocated $114m through three allocations to 43 humanitarian organizations implementing 75 life-saving projects across all sectors of need in 19 of Yemen’s 22 Governorates. A Standard Allocation was launched at the end of January alongside the Humanitarian Response Plan to support an integrated response in districts at risk of famine, improve living conditions in collective sites and assist people newly displaced. It was followed by a Reserve Allocation in April to mitigate impacts of cholera and another Reserve Allocation in May to support WHO's Mercy Flights. A total of 5.5m people will benefit from these life-saving interventions.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.