Yemen Humanitarian Fund Annual Report 2020

2020 IN REVIEW

This Annual Report presents information on the achievements of the Yemen Humanitarian Fund during the 2020 calendar year. However, because grant allocation, project implementation and reporting processes often take place over multiple years (CBPFs are designed to support ongoing and evolving humanitarian responses), the achievement of CBPFs are reported in two distinct ways:

Information on allocations granted in 2020 (shown in blue). This method considers intended impact of the allocations rather than achieved results as project implementation and reporting often continues into the subsequent year and results information is not immediately available at the time of publication of annual reports.

Results reported in 2020 attributed to allocations granted in 2020 and prior years (shown in orange). This method provides a more complete picture of achievements during a given calendar year but includes results from allocations that were granted in previous years. This data is extracted from final narrative reports approved between 1 February 2020 - 31 January 2021.

Figures for people targeted and reached may include double counting as individuals often receive aid from multiple cluster/sectors.

Contribution recorded based on the exchange rate when the cash was received which may differ from the Certified Statement of Accounts that records contributions based on the exchange rate at the time of the pledge.

HUMANITARIAN CONTEXT

Overall humanitarian situation

In 2020, Yemen remained the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with close to half of all families in acute need. The humanitarian situation was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating armed conflict, economic decline, currency collapse, heavy rains and flooding, and a desert locust infestation. Significant funding shortfalls, compounded by a fuel crisis caused by a dispute over the use of fuel import revenue, affected the humanitarian response. Furthermore, extensive access challenges continued to hinder principled delivery of assistance. Yemen faces a growing risk of famine, severe acute malnutrition, disease outbreaks, conflict casualties, forced displacement and reversal of past development gains.