Yemen Humanitarian Fund Annual Dashboard (Jan-Dec 2019)

In 2019, 24 donors have contributed a total of $169 million (m) to the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF). Between January and December, the YHF allocated $240m to 54 humanitarian organizations implementing 154 life-savings projects across all sectors of need through two Standard Allocations and three Reserve Allocations. Over 11m people (cumulatively) are supported through humanitarian assistance funded by the YHF in 2019.