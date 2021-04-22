Yemen Humanitarian Fund 2020 Stakeholder Survey Results

KEY RECOMMENDATIONS

TIMELY LAUNCH OF THE ALLOCATION PROCESSES

Despite the Fund’s efforts to enable quick response to the urgent needs in Yemen, nearly half of the respondents indicated that the 2020 YHF allocation processes were not timely. This perception is likely a result of lengthy negotiations to define the 2020 COVID-19 response allocation priorities and delays in launching the 2020 standard allocation until November when sufficient funding was available. In addition, many respondents asked to make YHF allocations more predictable, which would allow partners to prepare for them better. Many respondents recommended that there should be two standard allocations in 2021 and that the first should be launched before mid-year. In response, the YHF initiated preliminary discussions with partners on the first allocation in April 2021.

STRENGTHEN SUPPORT TO NATIONAL NGO PARTNERS

Several respondents called for increased YHF funding and support to national NGOs (NNGO).

Comments mostly included requests for strengthened support to national partners throughout the project cycle, providing additional capacity building for NNGOs, increasing the access of NNGOs to the Fund by making some YHF rules more flexible, and including field-level staff in the Strategic and Technical Review Committees. In response, the YHF organized a dialogue between NNGOs and the Fund in February 2021 to further discuss and understand how the Fund can best support NNGOs.

ALLOW MORE TIME FOR PROPOSAL PREPARATION

While the YHF strove in 2020 to achieve balance between the expectations to conclude allocation processes quickly and providing sufficient time to partners for proposal development and review, many partners still felt that the allocation timelines were too tight to submit high-quality proposals.

These comments echoed respondents’ feedback in 2020. The YHF, in consultation with cluster coordinators, will bring this discussion to the Advisory Board for recommendation.

PROVIDE BETTER GUIDANCE TO PARTNERS ON DEVELOPING PROPOSALS

The additional trainings most frequently requested by partners were on proposal development.

Moreover, many partners requested better guidance and support on developing high-quality proposals and greater consistency of feedback from the Strategic and Technical Review Committees on project submissions. To address this, the YHF will train partners on these topics and improve the feedback provided during the allocation processes.