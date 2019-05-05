Yemen Humanitarian Fund 1st Standard Allocation 2019
The 1st YHF Standard Allocation (SA) was launched on 31 January with the objective of covering key gaps in the existing operation and support the immediate scale-up of activities in highly vulnerable communities. The following parameters were identified: Expanding high impact programs in districts classified as IPC 4 and above; Scaling up assistance in priority IDP hosting sites and Scaling-up first line assistance in areas of new displacement. Almost 3.7m beneficiaries will benefit from these life-saving interventions. Overall, 61 projects amounting to almost US$83 millions will be implemented by 41 partners in 18 governorates.