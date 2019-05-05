05 May 2019

Yemen Humanitarian Fund 1st Standard Allocation 2019

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.6 MB)

The 1st YHF Standard Allocation (SA) was launched on 31 January with the objective of covering key gaps in the existing operation and support the immediate scale-up of activities in highly vulnerable communities. The following parameters were identified: Expanding high impact programs in districts classified as IPC 4 and above; Scaling up assistance in priority IDP hosting sites and Scaling-up first line assistance in areas of new displacement. Almost 3.7m beneficiaries will benefit from these life-saving interventions. Overall, 61 projects amounting to almost US$83 millions will be implemented by 41 partners in 18 governorates.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.