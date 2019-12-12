12 Dec 2019

Yemen: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - October 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 10 Dec 2019
Download PDF (265.52 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and levels of humanitarian needs are staggering. Eighty per cent of the population – 24.1 million people – need some form of humanitarian assistance. A total of 230 out of Yemen’s 333 districts (69 per cent) are at risk of famine. According to WHO, more than 452,000 cumulative suspected cholera cases were reported from 1 January to end of October 2019. An estimated 3.34 million people are internally displaced across the country; another 1 million have returned to their homes.

Despite a difficult operating environment, since the beginning of 2019, 201 international and national humanitarian organisations continue to work across Yemen, responding to the most acute needs. Together, they delivered some form of humanitarian assistance to over 11.6 million people since January 2019, of whom an average of 11.2 million people received emergency food assistance. Over 6.8 million people were reached with hygiene kits, household water treatment supplies and awareness in cholera priority areas.

