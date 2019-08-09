Yemen: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - June 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and levels of humanitarian needs are staggering. Eighty per cent of the population – 24.1 million people – need some form of humanitarian assistance. A total of 230 out of Yemen’s 333 districts (69 per cent) are at risk of famine, and in 45 districts(*) an estimated of 2.8 million people are facing catastrophic food insecurity (IPC Phase 5)(**). According to WHO, more than 452,000 cumulative suspected cholera cases were reported from January 2019 to end of June. An estimated 3.34 million people are internally displaced across the country; another 1 million have returned to their homes.

Despite a difficult operating environment, since the beginning of 2019, 170 international and national humanitarian organisations continue to work across Yemen responding to the most acute needs. Together, they delivered some form of humanitarian assistance to an average of 12.4 million people each month; of whom 10.3 million people received emergency food assistance. In the 45 districts classified as IPC Phase 5, food assistance was provided to an average of 1.9 million people each month out of 2.5 million who are food insecure. Around 6.7 million people were reached with hygiene kits, household water treatment supplies and awareness in cholera priority areas.