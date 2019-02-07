Yemen: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - December 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Yemen is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. In 2018, an estimated 22.2 million people - 75 per cent of the population were in need of humanitarian assistance. A total of 17.8 million people were food insecure and 8.4 million people did not know how to obtain their next meal. Conflict, protracted displacement, disease and deprivation continued to inflict suffering on the country’s population. Disruption to commercial imports, inflation, lack of salary payments to civil servants and rising prices of basic commodities exacerbated people’s vulnerability. Despite a difficult operating environment, throughout the year, 254 international and national partners actively coordinated to assist people with the most acute needs in priority districts across Yemen’s 22 governorates. Together they assisted over 7.9 million people monthly with some form of humanitarian assistance.