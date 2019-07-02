Yemen: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - April 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and levels of humanitarian need are staggering. Eighty per cent of the population – 24.1 million people – need humanitarian assistance. A total of 230 out of Yemen’s 333 districts (69 per cent) are at risk of famine, and in 45 districts people are facing catastrophic food insecurity (IPC Phase 5)*. In January and February 2019, almost 72,000 new suspected cases of cholera were reported. An estimated 3.34 million people are internally displaced across the country.

Despite a difficult operating environment, 131 international and national partners continued to work across Yemen in the first two months of 2019 to respond to the most acute needs. Together, they delivered some form of humanitarian assistance to an average of 9.77 million people each month. In the 45 districts classified as IPC Phase 5, food assistance was provided to 1.8 million people out of 2.5 million who are food insecure. Rapid Response Teams reached around 3 million people with cholera kits and WASH emergency interventions in cholera priority areas.