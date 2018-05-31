31 May 2018

Yemen: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - April 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (622.46 KB)

Situation Overview

Yemen is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Some 22.2 million people - 75 per cent of the population - are in need of humanitarian assistance. 17.8 million people are food insecure and 8.4 million people do not know how they will obtain their next meal. Conflict, protracted displacement, disease and deprivation continue to inflict suffering upon the country’s population. Disruption to commercial imports, inflation, lack of salary payment to civil servants and rising prices of basic commodities are further exacerbating people’s vulnerability. Despite a difficult operating environment some 156 international and national partners in January through April were actively coordinating to assist people with the most acute needs in priority districts across Yemen’s 22 governorates. Together they have assisted over 7.4 million people monthly with some form of humanitarian assistance.

