Yemen: humanitarian community to discuss deteriorating humanitarian situation

The humanitarian situation in Yemen continues to deteriorate due to the ongoing conflict and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. On 12 November, the European Commission and Sweden will host the second Yemen Humanitarian Senior Officials Meeting to discuss the most pressing issues.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “The EU is fully committed to support the people in need in Yemen. The coronavirus pandemic is further deteriorating the situation of vulnerable people who face the world's worst humanitarian crisis. I warmly welcome the Humanitarian Senior Officials Meeting, which will allow us to take stock of our collective efforts to tackle the crisis.”

During the meeting, donors, United Nations agencies and international non-governmental organisations will address ways to improve humanitarian access, impact and accountability. They will discuss the funding shortages and address the economic drivers of the crisis.

Since the beginning of the conflict in 2015, the European Union has allocated €896 million to respond to the crisis in both humanitarian aid and development cooperation.