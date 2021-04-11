Yemen: Humanitarian and displacement situation Taizz governorate, 9 April 2021

OVERVIEW | 09 April 2021

Taizz is Yemen’s second worst affected governorate by ongoing conflict after Al-Hudaydah. Since early March 2021, the western borders of Taizz have witnessed an increase in hostilities and escalation in fighting, including in the area surrounding Jabal Habashi and Maqbanah districts. Heavy ground fighting and shelling have been reported in areas near civilian population. Intense clashes are ongoing, particularly along the Al-Kadahah front. Fighting has also picked up in the south of Hayfan, near the border with Lahj Governorate. Civilian infrastructures, including schools, markets and houses have been significantly damaged by the recent escalation, which has resulted in about 120 civilian casualties, and triggered movement restrictions, new displacement and broad psychosocial trauma.

Maqbanah District of Taizz is one of the hardest to reach areas in Yemen. The district hosts more than 23,700 displaced persons who have been living in harsh conditions since the beginning of the conflict in 2015. More than 95 families (698 individuals) recently displaced from Al-Ma’afer district to Maqbanha district have settled in Al Barh village.

According to IOM, about 1,000 families (around 7,000 indidividuals) have been newly displaced in Taizz since the beginning of the year. The number continues to increase as more families escape ongoing fighting.