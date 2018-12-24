Yemen: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (October - November 2018)

ANALYSIS

Administrative access incidents remain most acute in insecure environments. In October-November, approximately 86 per cent of 73 reported incidents were administrative in nature. Of these, more than half were concentrated in 13 districts with active military operations in the governorates of Sa’ada, Al Hudaydah, Sana’a, Al Dhale’e and Al Jawf.

In November, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) agreed to realign areas of responsibility for each operational Hub in Yemen. The new coverage strategy is designed to enhance partners’ ability to reach people in need, including in conflict-affected areas, in an efficient and timely manner.

Restrictions on freedom of movement remain the most pervasive reported access challenge. In October-November, humanitarian partners encountered blockages on 49 occasions across 22 districts in seven governorates. Organizations face such restrictions in areas under the Government of Yemen and de facto authorities.

More than 30 humanitarian missions were delayed or cancelled after mid-October, when new clearance procedures were issued in Sana’a. At least 65 UN and NGO staff were due to participate in the missions in Sa’ada, Hajjah, Al Hudaydah, Sana’a, Dhamar and Ibb.

Humanitarian partners continue to engage with local authorities about the new procedures to avoid further operational delays.