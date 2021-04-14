Yemen: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (January - February 2021)

Analysis

Humanitarian partners reported 489 access incidents in January and February across 32 districts in 15 governorates in Yemen. This is a decrease from the 624 incidents reported in November-December, mainly due to reduced operations In January following the end-of-year holidays.

Restrictions on the movement of humanitarian organizations, personnel and goods within and into Yemen continued to be the most reported constraints, with a total of 369 incidents reported. The incidents involved delayed or denied travel permits along with blockages at checkpoints. In northern governorates, the Ansar Allah (AA) authorities continued to issue a range of new ad-hoc requirements for travel permits, such as the sharing of beneficiary lists, vehicle lease contracts and other sensitive or protected information. Movements in Al Hudaydah and Hajjah Governorates remained particularly challenging where national female staff members continued to be required to travel with a mahram (a male family member) and access to emerging IDP displacements in southern Hudaydah were obstructed by the local authorities. In areas controlled by the Government of Yemen (GoY), lengthy security inspections at checkpoints added to delays and challenges in securing permits from various local authorities.

Interference in humanitarian operations by local authorities remained a major constraint, with over 210 incidents reported. This included some 21 new directives and instructions issued by the AA authorities that breached independent programming and/or operations of UN and NGOs, such as the restriction on organizing and participating in online activities and events, suspension of partners to carry out certain sector activities and arbitrary demands to change project design, approaches and other programming elements. In GoY-controlled westcoast areas, partners reported emerging challenges around new administrative requirements and demands by the local authorities that disrupted timely movements and aid deliveries.

Violence against humanitarian personnel and assets were reported across Yemen. Over 14 separate incidents were reported, thus similar to the levels reported in late last year. This included detention, intimidation and other mistreatment of staff and the confiscation and theft of humanitarian supplies.

By the end of February, 87 NGO project sub-agreements (SAs) were reported to remain unimplemented, in part or in full, due to pending approvals. The pending SAs targeted up to 3.5 million people in need and had a cumulative budget of US$226 million. During the reporting period, 29 SAs were reported to be approved, including 13 by the Government of Yemen and 16 by Ansar Allah authorities.