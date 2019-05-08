Yemen: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (February - March 2019)

ANALYSIS

Armed conflict compounded bureaucratic challenges in Hajjah. In late-February, amid escalating fighting in Kushar district, more than 41 trucks with shelter assistance and non-food items were blocked from entering the governorate, slowing the delivery of emergency assistance to newly displaced families. The de facto authorities eventually allowed the relief materials to enter the governorate. Negotiations continue with local authorities to expand access to frontline areas in Hajjah, both for assessment and relief activities, and to pre-position materials to respond to future displacements.

Customs challenges strain Aden-Sana’a supply chain. On 15 February, 30 UN trucks transporting perishable medical supplies from Aden to Al Hudaydah were impounded by the Customs House in Ibb. Dozens more UN and INGO-contracted trucks have been stopped in Ibb in recent weeks, most of which have been released. Efforts continue to clarify customs exemptions and tax requirements to avoid further delays for the transportation of humanitarian supplies.

Humanitarian missions to the Red Sea Coast face delays. On 21-24 February, a total of 21 UN-contracted trucks with food aid were stuck at the Dhubab checkpoint in Taizz because the Saudi-led Coalition require proof that all humanitarian movements up the Red Sea Coast have been deconflicted. The trucks were released after further coordination. Negotiations continue to lift the requirement and ensure humanitarian deconfliction remains a voluntary system.

Approvals of sub-agreement continue to slow humanitarian activities. As of the end of March, seven sub-agreements for projects funded by the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), which together aim to reach a total of 236,000 people, were pending approval from the de facto authorities. Separately, INGOs reported that 45 sub-agreements were pending with either the de facto authorities or the Government of Yemen, for projects to assist a cumulative total of more than 430,000 people