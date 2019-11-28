Yemen: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (August - September 2019)

ANALYSIS

Humanitarian partners reported 502 access incidents in August-September across 116 districts in 21 governorates. The marked increase from June-July, when 299 incidents were reported, reflects a worsening access environment in Yemen. This is notably owing to the fluid political and security situation in southern Yemen and a further deteriorating operating environment in northern Yemen.

Interference in humanitarian operations by local authorities continued to be severe. Over 166 separate incidents of interference were reported, compared to 139 incidents reported in the previous reporting period of June-July. Incidents ranged from interference in local beneficiary registration, obstruction of humanitarian needs assessments and attempts of aid diversion.

August-September witnessed a two-fold increase in incidents of restrictions on movement compared to the previous reporting period. Over 208 incidents of restrictions of movement were reported, of which 80 per cent pertained to the de-facto authorities (DFA) based in Sana’a.

Reports show that restrictive regulations combined with unpredictable blockages persistently obstruct deliveries of assistance and routine travels. In southern Yemen, challenges at road checkpoints were reported across southern governorates, with demands for payments at times being made for passage. Requirements for acknowledged deconfliction notification paperwork with the Saud-led Coalition continue to be imposed on humanitarian movements at the Dhubab checkpoint in Taizz Governorate, despite the voluntary nature of the deconfliction mechanism.

Increased levels of violence against humanitarian personnel and assets reported, particularly in northern Yemen. Some 85 separate incidents of assault, intimidation, arbitrary detention and other forms of mistreatment were reported along with theft and looting of relief supplies. This is a significant increase compared to June-July when 24 incidents were reported.

Al Hudaydah and Hajjah governorates continued to witness an alarming trend, where reports also included the occupation of humanitarian premises by security forces. Moreover, in September, a humanitarian worker was killed and two others injured in an explosion during armed clashes in Al Hudaydah city.

Marginal improvements in project approvals with further delays reported by NGO partners.

As of mid-November, humanitarian partners reported that 77 NGO projects remained unimplemented, in part or in full, due to delayed approvals of sub-agreements by the authorities. The pending projects target an estimated 4.9 million people and have a cumulative budget of $179 million. Between September and mid-November, 44 NGO projects were reported approved by authorities following delays exceeding six months on average. Blockages remain particularly challenging in northern governorates, where the DFA approved less than half of the submitted NGO projects, compared with over two-thirds of the projects submitted to the IRG.