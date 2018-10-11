Yemen: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (August - September 2018)

ANALYSIS

Armed conflict exacerbates access challenges in many parts of Yemen. More than 70 per cent of access incidents took place in the 27 most conflict-affected districts and included all five types of access impediments. The 37 incidents reported in Al Hudaydah were concentrated in areas with active frontlines, including At-Tuhayat, Ad Durahimi and Al Hawak districts. Nonetheless, the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) and regular programme response activities from Al Hudaydah and Aden Hubs helped tens of thousands of households in Al Hudaydah during the reporting period.

Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) are operating in 22 governorates in all districts reporting cholera cases. Active armed conflict has impacted response rate and coverage of RRTs in parts of Sa’ada and Al Hudaydah. For example, the rate of RRT response in Al Mansuriyah district (Al Hudaydah) was 30 per cent, in comparison to coverage rates of up to 85 per cent in other parts of the country. Despite these challenges, more than 1.2 million households have benefitted from RRT response in 2018.

Needs assessments are underway across Yemen to inform response planning. Cluster and multi-cluster assessment teams are working with local authorities to resolve delays and impediments to the data collection process.

Humanitarian partners face persistent interference in their operations. The 21 cases reported in August-September were spread across eight governorates – only restrictions of humanitarian movement were observed in more locations during this period. Humanitarian partners may face greater interference in the weeks, amid depreciation of the Yemeni Rial and escalating armed conflict in many areas.