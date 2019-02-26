26 Feb 2019

Yemen: Humanitarian Access Severity Overview (January 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Feb 2019
Partners estimate that as many as 6.5 million people are currently living in 83 hard-to-reach districts where humanitarians face medium or high access constraints. Of these, the HNO estimates that 63 per cent of the population living in these areas, 4.1 million people, are in acute need. Of the 83 hard-to reach districts, 23 face high constraints and 60 face medium constraints. In 46 of the 83 hard-to-reach districts, access is mainly affected by conflict, including shifting front-lines, predominantly in Al Bayda, Hudaydah, Sa’ada and Hajjah. These districts account for 51 per cent of the people living in hard-to-reach areas.

Although most districts located outside of conflict-affected areas were categorized as having low access constraints, most still face administrative obstacles that may significantly impede humanitarian activities.

