14 Feb 2019

Yemen: How one baby made it against all odds

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Feb 2019 View Original

The face of famine “I was looking at the face of famine,” says photojournalist Giles Clarke, recalling what he saw upon entering El Sadaqah hospital in Aden, Yemen, on 14 November 2018. “Children so deeply sick that they could hardly move and just groaned and writhed in pain.”

On that day, about 30 children were being treated at El Sadaqah hospital. Among them was Fawaz, 18 months old, 4.7 kg (a healthy newborn baby usually weighs between 3 kg and 4 kg at birth).

Read the full article on Exposure

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.