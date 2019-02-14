Yemen: How one baby made it against all odds

The face of famine “I was looking at the face of famine,” says photojournalist Giles Clarke, recalling what he saw upon entering El Sadaqah hospital in Aden, Yemen, on 14 November 2018. “Children so deeply sick that they could hardly move and just groaned and writhed in pain.”

On that day, about 30 children were being treated at El Sadaqah hospital. Among them was Fawaz, 18 months old, 4.7 kg (a healthy newborn baby usually weighs between 3 kg and 4 kg at birth).

Read the full article on Exposure