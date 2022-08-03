Yemen: Hopes the renewed truce paves the path for permanent peace

SANA'A, 3 August 2022 -- The extension of a UN-brokered truce in Yemen for another two months would allow children to begin their new school year this week and would hopefully pave the way for further progress in peace talks to reach a permanent solution, Save the Children said on Wednesday.

The renewal of the truce agreement until 2 October is a much-anticipated development for millions of Yemeni children and their families and offers a moment of hope that the progress made in the past four months will lead to lasting peace.

However, all parties to the conflict must adhere to their obligations under the agreement and safeguard a permanent ceasefire. While there has been a significant reduction in hostilities since the truce came into force on 2 April, violations of the agreement continue to threaten children's rights. In the week before the renewal, a sharp uptick in violence resulted in the highest number of child casualties reported in one week since early 2020. We hope all parties to the conflict will do that in their power to protect children and to show an earnest and solemn commitment to the truce.

Save the Children's Country Director for Yemen, Rama Hansraj, said:

"This is a moment of relief for millions of people in Yemen. The two months renewal of the truce comes as children in Yemen begin their school year, and it is heartwarming to know they can now return to school safely.

"Our hope is that this step will mark a turning point in the Yemen war's trajectory. We also hope that the coming two months pave the way for further progress in peace talks that leads to a permanent solution. Hopefully, this can restore peace and prosperity to Yemen and fulfil the dreams of an entire generation whose lives have been dominated by war for too long.

"We must also emphasize the importance of including children's voices in peace talks, and we must make sure they are integral to finding a solution. Children in Yemen have suffered the most during the long years of war, and their voices must be heard in order to ensure a bright and prosperous future for Yemen."

Save the Children has been working in Yemen since 1963, implementing programmes in education, child protection, health and nutrition, water and sanitation, and emergency response across most of the country.

ENDS