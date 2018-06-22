Yemen, Hodeida: Help Arrives For Those Forced To Flee

In Hodeida, Yemen, the ongoing fighting has forced hundreds of families to flee their homes to safe areas, with no hope of return for the moment. Arriving with very little, people are in desperate need of food, water, shelter and medical attention.

Yesterday (June 21 2018), the International Committee of the Red Cross started distributing food to 3,000 displaced people from Al-Mandhar village. There is very little other assistance there for people.

