22 Jun 2018

Yemen, Hodeida: Help Arrives For Those Forced To Flee

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 22 Jun 2018 View Original

In Hodeida, Yemen, the ongoing fighting has forced hundreds of families to flee their homes to safe areas, with no hope of return for the moment. Arriving with very little, people are in desperate need of food, water, shelter and medical attention.

Yesterday (June 21 2018), the International Committee of the Red Cross started distributing food to 3,000 displaced people from Al-Mandhar village. There is very little other assistance there for people.

View the video on ICRC

For further information please contact:

Iolanda Jaquemet, ICRC Geneva, +41 79 447 37 26

Adnan Hizam, ICRC Sana’a, +967 73 372 1659

Marie Claire Feghali, ICRC Geneva, +41 22 730 32 81

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.