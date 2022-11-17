Yemen - High levels of food insecurity (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 November 2022)

On 16 November, an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) projection update for the period October – December 2022 was published for Yemen. The new figures indicate that nearly 17 million people are experiencing high level acute food insecurity (IPC phase 3+), including 6.1 million in IPC 4. More than 53% of the population is expected to be acutely food insecure.
This update indicates a slight improvement in the food security situation compared with the previous projection (June to December 2022), where over 19 million people were estimated to be highly food insecure, including over 160,000 classified in IPC Phase 5. This change is a temporary reprieve and contingent on sustained support which is required to completely reverse famine risks that are persistent in Yemen.
Yemen remains one of the most food insecure countries in the world and the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan is only 54.4% funded as of mid-November 2022. Lack of funding has led to reduction of life saving programmes. The EU announced an additional EUR 35 million on 14 November, bringing the total 2022 EU humanitarian allocation for Yemen to EUR 170 million.