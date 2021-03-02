Yemen - High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Situation in Yemen(DG ECHO, UN OCHA, UN Agencies) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 March 2021)

Entering its seventh year of conflict, Yemen has triggered the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Years of conflict, economic decline and institutional collapse have left some 20.7 million people in need of assistance.

On 1 March, the governments of Sweden and Switzerland and UN OCHA invited donors to participate in a high-level pledging event for Yemen. The pledge reached USD 1.67 billion. While this amount improved compared to the 2020 pledge, it falls short to meet the level of funding pledged in 2019 when famine was rolled back in Yemen. Continued advocacy will be required in 2021 to avoid that funding falls short to meet the USD 3,85 billion UN appeal.

The European Commission pledged USD 116.28 million in humanitarian funding. Together with its Member States, the EU pledged more than USD 475 million, representing over 28% of the pledges.

The European Commission will continue funding humanitarian programmes implemented by its partners who provide millions of people with principled humanitarian assistance including food assistance, protection, safe drinking water, shelter, and medical treatments.