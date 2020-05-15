Yemen Health Cluster: ‘We need to respond to all health needs, not just COVID-19’

Yemen —On a daily basis as a result of their country’s five-year conflict, the people of Yemen live through intense firefights, struggle with a myriad of communicable diseases, and battle chronic illnesses and malnutrition. Now, however, they are having to face an invisible threat that no one was prepared for, and least of all Yemen: COVID-19.

The importance of a ‘continuum of care’

“We know that COVID-19 is a very real and dangerous threat. However, I am more concerned about upholding the ‘continuum of care’ in Yemen. If we focus on this virus alone, we leave behind the rest of the Yemenis suffering from other illnesses, and we cannot afford to do that,” said Dr. Muhammad Fawad Khan, Health Cluster Coordinator in Yemen.

Read more on UNOCHA.