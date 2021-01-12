Yemen

Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, November 2020

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

HIGHLIGHTS

  • A total of 2,263 Health Facilities (16 Governorate Hospitals, 126 District Hospitals, 60 General Hospitals, 22 Specialized Hospitals, 568 Health Centers and 1,471Health Units) are being supported by Health Cluster Partners.

  • As of the 30th of November 2020, 2087 positive COVID-19 cases and 607 deaths have been confirmed by MOH Aden (COVID-19 reports are only from the southern governorates).

  • The cumulative total number of suspected Cholera cases from the 1st of January to the 30th of November 2020 is 221436 with 80 associated deaths (CFR 0.04%). Children under five represent 26.5% whilst the elderly above 60 years of age accounted for 6.0% of total suspected cases. The outbreak has so far affected in 2020 : 22 of 23 governorates and 300 of 333 districts in Yemen.

  • As of the 30th of November 2020, Health Cluster Partners supported a total number of 143 DTCs and 272 ORCs in 169 Priority districts.

Related Content