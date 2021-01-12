Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, November 2020

As of the 30th of November 2020, 2087 positive COVID-19 cases and 607 deaths have been confirmed by MOH Aden (COVID-19 reports are only from the southern governorates).

The cumulative total number of suspected Cholera cases from the 1st of January to the 30th of November 2020 is 221436 with 80 associated deaths (CFR 0.04%). Children under five represent 26.5% whilst the elderly above 60 years of age accounted for 6.0% of total suspected cases. The outbreak has so far affected in 2020 : 22 of 23 governorates and 300 of 333 districts in Yemen.