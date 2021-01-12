Yemen
Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, November 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
A total of 2,263 Health Facilities (16 Governorate Hospitals, 126 District Hospitals, 60 General Hospitals, 22 Specialized Hospitals, 568 Health Centers and 1,471Health Units) are being supported by Health Cluster Partners.
As of the 30th of November 2020, 2087 positive COVID-19 cases and 607 deaths have been confirmed by MOH Aden (COVID-19 reports are only from the southern governorates).
The cumulative total number of suspected Cholera cases from the 1st of January to the 30th of November 2020 is 221436 with 80 associated deaths (CFR 0.04%). Children under five represent 26.5% whilst the elderly above 60 years of age accounted for 6.0% of total suspected cases. The outbreak has so far affected in 2020 : 22 of 23 governorates and 300 of 333 districts in Yemen.
As of the 30th of November 2020, Health Cluster Partners supported a total number of 143 DTCs and 272 ORCs in 169 Priority districts.