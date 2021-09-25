Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, May & June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 1,483 Health Facilities (16 Governorate Hospitals, 135 District Hospitals, 64 General Hospitals, 20 Specialized Hospitals, 459 Health Centers and 789 Health Units) are being supported by Health Cluster Partners.

As of the 30th of June 2021, 6924 positive COVID-19 cases and 1362 deaths have been confirmed by MoPHP Aden (COVID-19 reports are only from the southern governorates).