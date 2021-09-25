Yemen
Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, May & June 2021
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
A total of 1,483 Health Facilities (16 Governorate Hospitals, 135 District Hospitals, 64 General Hospitals, 20 Specialized Hospitals, 459 Health Centers and 789 Health Units) are being supported by Health Cluster Partners.
As of the 30th of June 2021, 6924 positive COVID-19 cases and 1362 deaths have been confirmed by MoPHP Aden (COVID-19 reports are only from the southern governorates).
As of the 30th of June 2021, Health Cluster Partners supported a total number of 247 DTCs and 332 ORCs in 169 Priority districts.