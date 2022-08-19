Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, March & April 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 2883 Health Facilities (15 Governorate Hospitals, 134 District Hospitals, 60 General Hospitals, 22 Specialized Hospitals, 738 Health Centers and 1913 Health Units) are being supported by Health Cluster Partners.

As of the 30th of April 2022, 11547 positive COVID-19 cases and 2099 deaths have been confirmed by MoPHP Aden (COVID-19 reports are only from the southern governorates).

Situation update

The overall situation in Yemen, including the Humanitarian situation, has been deteriorating and worsening during the past years, resulting in catastrophic numbers and levels. The impact of the drivers of the crisis is most visible in the growing risk of famine and severe acute malnutrition, disease outbreaks (COVID-19, Cholera, Diphtheria, Vector-borne (Dengue & Malaria), conflict casualties, forced displacement and reversal of past development gains.

Over seven years of conflict have passed which has killed and injured tens of thousands of civilians, causing immense suffering for the Yemeni people. This has led to increasing number of people in need for live saving & essential health services. According to HNO 2022, the people in need for health assistance during 2022 will reach a whopping 21.9 million people with 12.6 million are in acute need.

Health Cluster Partners are continuing to support & strengthen the public health system to ensure that essential, life-saving health services are being provided to respond to the urgent health needs of the people of Yemen. However, the shortage in funding during 2021 led to further deterioration of the current health system. Out of the 438.8 million USD needed for the health sector, only 21 % was funded during 2021.

In addition to economic deterioration including the inflation of the Yemeni Rial exchange rate, which broken the 1000 YR/ 1 USD barrier in the South and 550 YR/1USD in the North.

Fighting intensified during the past period on all fronts with a focus on Marib and neighboring governorates. A total of 3.6 million IDPs are suffering as a result of the ongoing fighting and conflict.

According to the Polio Eradication initiative, Yemen is currently experiencing an outbreak of Polio (cVDPV1 and cVDPV2) and the outbreak has spread to other countries in the EMRO region. For more information, please see the initiative’s website at: https://polioeradication.org/