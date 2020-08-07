Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, June 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 2,227 Health Facilities (16 Governorate Hospitals, 121 District Hospitals, 49 General Hospitals, 17 Specialized Hospitals, 588 Health Centers and 1,436 Health Units) are being supported by Health Cluster Partners.

As of 30th of June 2020, about 1162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported from 11 governorates in Yemen associated with 313 death.

The cumulative total number of suspected Cholera cases from the 1st of January to the 30st of June, 2020 is 150849 with 44 associated deaths (CFR 0.03%). Children under five represent 24% whilst the elderly above 60 years of age accounted for 6.0% of total suspected cases. The outbreak has so far affected in 2020: 22 of 23 governorates and 295 of 333 districts in Yemen.

As of 30th of June 2020, Health Cluster Partners supported a total number of 184 DTCs and 770 ORCs mainly in 169 Priority districts.

Situation update

The humanitarian situation in Yemen continues to deteriorate and fighting continue to evolve in many frontlines across the country. According to the extension HRP 2020, the people in need has increased reaching a whopping 24.1 million people out of 29 million people. Out of the 24.1 million people in need, 19.7 million person require some sort of health assistance and 14 million out of that are in dire need of health assistance. Despite of funding challenges, the Health cluster 45 partners continue to support health activities to ensure essential and life-saving health services as to respond to the health needs of the Yemeni people supporting about 2624 health facilities all over Yemen in June 2020. Providing continuous support and health services requires the sustainability of funding for the health operations in Yemen, which supports the most vulnerable groups in the country.

Frontlines have been expanding as new frontlines were erupted to reach 42 as total. As a result,

Intensified fighting and spread of conflict areas has led to an increasing number of IDPs all over the country. This, in addition to current spread of epidemics such as Cholera and COVID-19, has deteriorated the conditions of these vulnerable groups and increased the needs.

In addition to the all current epidemics and conflict, the Yemeni people now have to deal with another threat, The Corona virus. Increasing the burden on the already weak health system in Yemen was one of the major impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that also affected on the access and utilization of health services in the supported health facilities in addition to the changes in people’ seeking health behavior.