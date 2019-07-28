Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 3,006 Health Facilities (17 Governorate Hospitals, 118 District Hospitals, 66 General Hospitals, 19 Specialized Hospitals, 950 Health Centers and 1,836 Health Units) are supported by Health Cluster Partners.

The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases from 1 January to 30 June 2019 is 451,895, with 711 associated deaths (CFR 0.16%). Of them, 85,950 cases were reported in June 2019. Children under five represent 23% of total suspected cases during 2019 and the proportion of severe cases is 16.4%. According to June 2019 data, the outbreak has affected 21 of 23 governorates and 299 of 333 districts in Yemen.

The Health Cluster Partners are supporting 181 DTCs and 898 ORCs across Yemen in 147 priority districts. .

The Health Cluster has convened one-day consultative meeting with cluster partners on 17th of June 2019 to discuss Cluster Coordination Performance Monitoring preliminary results. Open analysis and discussion was conducted, leading to production of set of recommendations /action plan for improvement. The Plan of Action will shared with the health authorities, cluster partners, HCT and the Global Cluster.