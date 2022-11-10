Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, July & August 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 2883 Health Facilities (15 Governorate Hospitals, 134 District Hospitals, 60 General Hospitals, 22 Specialized Hospitals, 738 Health Centers and 1913 Health Units) are being supported by Health Cluster Partners.

During the reporting period of July and August 2022, Health Cluster conducted a total of 17 Health Cluster coordination meetings at the National, AoR, and Hub levels (Aden, Al Hudaydah, Ibb/Taizz, Sa’dah, Sana’a, Marib,

Hadramout, and West Coast).

Health Cluster conducted and attended over 53 technical meetings, which include but are not limited to ICCM, RCT, TWGs, COVID-19, inter-sectoral, and government meetings. The cluster also conducted 20 field visits and over 83 bilateral meetings with partners, donors, government entities, and stakeholders during the reporting period.

Situation Update

The overall situation in Yemen, including the humanitarian situation, has been deteriorating and worsening during the past years, resulting in catastrophic numbers and levels. The impact of the drivers of the crisis is most visible in the growing risk of famine and severe acute malnutrition, disease outbreaks (COVID-19,

Cholera, Diphtheria, Vector-borne (Dengue & Malaria)), conflict casualties, forced displacement, and reversal of past development gains.

Over seven years of conflict have passed which has killed and injured tens of thousands of civilians, causing immense suffering for the Yemeni people. This has led to an increasing number of people in need of lifesaving & essential health services. According to HNO 2022, the people in need of health assistance in 2022 will reach a whopping 21.9 million people with 12.6 million in acute need.

Health Cluster Partners are continuing to support & strengthen the public health system to ensure that essential, life-saving health services are being provided to respond to the urgent health needs of the people of Yemen. However, the shortage in funding during 2021 led to further deterioration of the current health system. Out of the 438.8 million USD needed for the health sector, only 21 % was funded during 2021.

In addition to the health system deterioration, economic deterioration, including the inflation of the Yemeni Rial exchange rate, which broke the 1000 YR/ 1 USD barrier in the South and 550 YR/1 USD in the North, has further strained the already fragile health system.

The truce in Yemen has been renewed in June 2022 and is in effect for two months. Fighting has decreased and fuel has been steadily entering de facto areas.

According to the Polio Eradication initiative, Yemen is currently experiencing an outbreak of Polio (cVDPV1 and cVDPV2) and the outbreak has spread to other countries in the EMRO region. For more information, please see the initiative’s website at: https://polioeradication.org/